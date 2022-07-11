Dominica goes down to Grenada in Windwards U19 cricket tournament

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica National Under 19 Cricket Team over the weekend suffered a heavy defeat by an innings and 28 runs to Grenada at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in the Winlott Windward Islands Under 19 Cricket Tournament.

Dominica won the toss and chose to bat but were all out for 118. Edmund Morancie scored 43 not out and Jaiden Joseph 22. Bowling for Grenada, Kelshon Andrew took 3 wickets for 18 runs.

Grenada replied with 240 for 8 wickets with Jerel Jeremiah scoring 84 runs, Kelshon Andrew 37, Kirtsen Murry 25 and Kervyn Gangadeen 20. Bowling for Dominica, Joel Durand got 3 wickets for 28 runs and Kyron Phillip, 2 for 52.

Dominica in their second innings could only muster 94 all out. Edmund Morancie again top-scored with 36 and Lluvio Charles got 28. Kelshon Andrew picked up 5 wickets for 18 including a hattrick and Kurt Murry took 3 for 25.

In the other match, St Lucia and St Vincent & The Grenadines played to a draw at Benjaminâs Park in Portsmouth.

St Lucia won the toss and decided to bowl. St Vincent were bowled out for 82. Kodi Grant and Ethan Gibson scored 15 runs each. Bowling for St Lucia, Kevin Gassie took 3 wickets for 23 runs and Sky Lafeuille 3 wickets for 23 runs.

St Lucia replied with 136 all out. Amari Venner scored 28 and Tarrique Edwards 25. Luke Wilson captured 4 wickets for 53 runs and Solomom Bascombe 3 wickets for 30 runs, bowling for St Vincent.

By the end of play on Saturday, St Vincent had reached 53 for 3 wickets in their second innings, Ethan Gibson 26 not out.

Monday is a rest day.

