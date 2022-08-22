Dominica Community High School Alumni Association holds a media day ahead of their DCHS Reunion

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica Community High School Alumni Association held a media day with members of their association and members of the media to discuss the activities they have been doing thus far leading up to their DCHS Reunion.

Deputy Administrator of TEAM DCHS Alumni Association, Mr. Reginald Lander, stated that the association has had a busy week of activities.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MN190822DCHS001.mp3 Deputy Administrator of TEAM DCHS Alumni Association, Mr. Reginald Lander

Meanwhile, a member of the Alumni Association, past student and teacher at the Dominica Community High School, Fenric Pinard stated that his love for the school started in primary school.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MN190822DCHS002.mp3 Member of the Alumni Association, Past Student and Teacher at the Dominica Community High School, Fenric Pinard

Past Student and Member of the Alumni Association Alicia Defoe- Leon, gave encouragement to the present students at the school to be proud of being a student of the Dominica Community High School.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MN190822DCHS003.mp3 Past Student and Member of the Alumni Association Alicia Defoe- Leon

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com