Dominica: CMA President Calls For Increased Intra-regional Trade

In Dominica, the President of the Caribbean Manufacturers Association (CMA), John Robin, is urging increased intra-regional trade to combat the global environment which is affecting the regional manufacturing sector.

He says the CMA is seeking to significantly promote OECS (Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States) and intra-CARICOM trade.

Mr Robin, who is also President of the Dominica Manufacturers Association, said there are major challenges as it relates to supply chain logistics.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

