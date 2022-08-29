Dominica Cancer Society Launch Walk for Cancer Care 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica Cancer Society is back to walking this year.

The society officially launched the 2022 Walk for Cancer Care under the theme «Closing the Care Gap».

This year’s Walk for Cancer Care 2022 will be held on Saturday October 1 st , 2022.

This year, the society has added a third commencement point to its annual walk.

President of the Dominica Cancer Society, Yvonne Alexander.

Protocols and guidelines for this year’s Walk for Cancer Care 2022 have already been set and disseminated.

Coordinator of the Health Promotion Unit, Mignon Rolle-Shillingford highlighted the protocols for the walk.

Shillingford also called on persons to remain as much as possible among their immediate groupings at starting points and avoid mingling with other persons outside their groups.

She also stressed that walking with the masks can be of some discomfort to many persons while there are some persons who have been doing their usual walks with their masks on.

She told the public that if it can be done with the mask on it is encouraged but not mandatory to walk the routes with masks on.

However, it will be enforced at the closing ceremony where the gatherings will be larger and sanitization stations will also be set up.

Meanwhile, the Youth Arm of the Dominica Cancer Society has given back to students affected by cancer.

The small group which is a subsection of the Dominica Cancer Society donated seven scholarships to students whose parents have been diagnosed with cancer.

The funding for the one-time scholarships were raised through sponsors and fundraisers according to the President of the Youth Arm, Tamyrah Cornelius.

President of the Youth Arm, Tamyrah Cornelius.

