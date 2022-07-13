Dominica calls for over 60yr embargo imposed on Cuba to be lifted «NOW!»

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Kenneth Darroux has again called on the United States Government to lift the more than 60-year-old economic blockade imposed on Cuba.

His call came at a solidarity motorcade rally held on the weekend by the Dominica-Cuba Friendship Association (DCFA).

Darroux said the embargo should be lifted «NOW!»

The U.S, in 2021, also designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism in a move that returned the island nation to the pariah list from which it was removed.

The announcement was made by the then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Trump administration who accused Cuba of «repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists.»

Cuba was removed from the list of State Sponsored Terrorism in 2015 by the U.S.

An agreement had been reached by President Barack Obamaâs administration to restore relations with Cuba months earlier, including a plan to boost travel and trade between the two countries.

However, in 2021, Cuba was back on the list.

Dr. Darroux has therefore called for the Cuban nation to be removed «immediately» from the list of State Sponsored Terrorists by the US Government.

The Foreign Minister further sounded a call for Cuba to have a seat at the table when Cuba is being discussed even as the efforts of the United States government are being recognized in recent days to increase flights in some cities in Cuba among other efforts.

The motorcade and rally were held at the Bayfront in Roseau.

