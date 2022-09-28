Dominant Mona wary of familiar Wolmer’s

Entornointeligente.com /

TWENTY-FOUR hours later than scheduled, two coaches with familiar ties will hope to take sole control of Group E as Wolmer’s Boys’ School face leaders Mona High this afternoon at 3:10 in the second game of an ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup doubleheader at Stadium East.

The encounter, which was slated for yesterday, was pushed back because of the severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ivan that disrupted Schoolboy football fixtures on Saturday and Monday.

Both teams have winning records to start their seasons and are tied on 12 points, although Mona lead the group because of their overwhelming +26 goal difference, with the most goals scored in the competitions so far (30).

It is a matchup that Mona head coach Craig Butler is relishing, especially against Wolmer’s head coach Jerome Waite, knowing the impact that Waite had in helping to coach his sons, national winger Leon Bailey and Kyle Butler as young players.

«We are always happy to play against Jerome, it’s always fun playing against Jerome. He was a part of our coaching team from way back when from Leon, Kyle, and all of them used to train together with Arnett Gardens,» Butler said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com