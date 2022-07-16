Domestic flights sold out for Tobago Carnival

Entornointeligente.com /

Flights on the do­mes­tic air­bridge at the time sched­uled for the first ever To­ba­go Car­ni­val are said to be al­ready sold out.

The fes­ti­val is card­ed sched­uled for Oc­to­ber 28 to 30, 2022.

Ad­dress­ing the post-Ex­ec­u­tive Coun­cil brief­ing yes­ter­day, Sec­re­tary for Tourism, Cul­ture, An­tiq­ui­ties and Trans­porta­tion Tashia Bur­ris said peo­ple are al­ready hav­ing trou­ble book­ing flights for that pe­ri­od.

«It is my un­der­stand­ing that flights are cur­rent­ly sold out for the pe­ri­od, so the con­ver­sa­tion that we would want to have with CAL (Caribbean Air­lines Lim­it­ed) is how do we get the max­i­mum amount of flights avail­able to us in the time the air­port will be op­er­at­ing to get the max­i­mum amount of peo­ple over to To­ba­go.»

She said what is on the draw­ing board at this time is to get the air­port (ANR Robin­son In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port) opened lat­er to ac­com­mo­date more flights.

Con­tact­ed on the mat­ter, Cor­po­rate Com­mu­ni­ca­tions Man­ag­er at CAL, Dionne Ligoure, said the air­line «con­stant­ly re­views its op­er­a­tions to de­ter­mine ca­pac­i­ty re­quire­ments on all of its routes in­clud­ing the do­mes­tic air bridge.»

Sec­re­tary Bur­ris al­so in­di­cat­ed that the Port Au­thor­i­ty will be en­gaged as it re­lates to get­ting peo­ple to To­ba­go for Car­ni­val.

«Next month, we will have dis­cus­sions with the Port Au­thor­i­ty to re­lease the sched­ule for Oc­to­ber ear­li­er so that peo­ple can pur­chase tick­ets as well as the pos­si­bil­i­ty of ad­di­tion­al sail­ings,» she said.

An­oth­er area of dis­cus­sion for Bur­ris was the cost of the Car­ni­val.

In fact, she said, «With re­spect to the con­fir­ma­tion of the bud­get, that dis­cus­sion is ac­tu­al­ly be­ing tabled to­day (yes­ter­day), so by Mon­day, we will be able to put out that in­for­ma­tion of­fi­cial­ly.»

She al­so said peo­ple will start to «see things hap­pen­ing» from next week on so­cial me­dia about the Car­ni­val. This in­cludes the cal­en­dar of events and the pa­rade routes.

Bur­ris ex­plained that con­sul­ta­tion was done with a wide cross-sec­tion of stake­hold­ers and the aim is to cre­ate a unique To­ba­go Car­ni­val ex­pe­ri­ence.

«To­ba­go Car­ni­val re­al­ly has to be a demon­stra­tion of what makes us the great­est lit­tle is­land on the plan­et,» she said.

She said there has al­so been a lot of in­ter­est from peo­ple want­i­ng to host events in the lead-up to the fes­ti­val.

