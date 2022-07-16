Domestic flights sold out for Tobago Carnival

Flights on the domestic airbridge at the time scheduled for the first ever Tobago Carnival are said to be already sold out.
The festival is carded scheduled for October 28 to 30, 2022.
Addressing the post-Executive Council briefing yesterday, Secretary for Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris said people are already having trouble booking flights for that period.
«It is my understanding that flights are currently sold out for the period, so the conversation that we would want to have with CAL (Caribbean Airlines Limited) is how do we get the maximum amount of flights available to us in the time the airport will be operating to get the maximum amount of people over to Tobago.»
She said what is on the drawing board at this time is to get the airport (ANR Robinson International Airport) opened later to accommodate more flights.
Contacted on the matter, Corporate Communications Manager at CAL, Dionne Ligoure, said the airline «constantly reviews its operations to determine capacity requirements on all of its routes including the domestic air bridge.»
Secretary Burris also indicated that the Port Authority will be engaged as it relates to getting people to Tobago for Carnival.
«Next month, we will have discussions with the Port Authority to release the schedule for October earlier so that people can purchase tickets as well as the possibility of additional sailings,» she said.
Another area of discussion for Burris was the cost of the Carnival.
In fact, she said, «With respect to the confirmation of the budget, that discussion is actually being tabled today (yesterday), so by Monday, we will be able to put out that information officially.»
She also said people will start to «see things happening» from next week on social media about the Carnival. This includes the calendar of events and the parade routes.
Burris explained that consultation was done with a wide cross-section of stakeholders and the aim is to create a unique Tobago Carnival experience.
«Tobago Carnival really has to be a demonstration of what makes us the greatest little island on the planet,» she said.
She said there has also been a lot of interest from people wanting to host events in the lead-up to the festival.
