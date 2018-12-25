 Dollar changes hands in lower 110 yen range in early trade in Tokyo - EntornoInteligente
25 diciembre, 2018

Dollar changes hands in lower 110 yen range in early trade in Tokyo

2 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / TOKYO, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar changed hands in the lower 110 yen zone in early deals in Tokyo on Wednesday, a little higher compared to the previous day.

As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 110.44-45 yen compared with 110.24-29 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday. Financial markets in New York and London were closed due to Christmas holiday.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.1413-1413 dollars and 126.04-05 yen against 1.1402-1407 dollars and 125.74-78 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation

Advertisement

Smart Reputation en Globovision




Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi






Sigue a nuestro director Hernán Porras Molina














Follow Me