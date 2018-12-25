Dollar changes hands in lower 110 yen range in early trade in Tokyo

Entornointeligente.com / TOKYO, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar changed hands in the lower 110 yen zone in early deals in Tokyo on Wednesday, a little higher compared to the previous day.

As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 110.44-45 yen compared with 110.24-29 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday. Financial markets in New York and London were closed due to Christmas holiday.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.1413-1413 dollars and 126.04-05 yen against 1.1402-1407 dollars and 125.74-78 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com