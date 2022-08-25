Dog enters house, kills girl, 11, watching television

Entornointeligente.com /

KEVON FELMINE

[email protected]

An 11-year-old school girl is dead af­ter she was mauled by a dog at a rel­a­tive’s home in San Fer­nan­do this morn­ing.

Re­ports said Rachel Bhag­wan­deen, 11, of Fairview, Freeport and her broth­er Jay­lon, nine, were watch­ing tele­vi­sion in­side their un­cle’s house along Solomon Street, Vista­bel­la.

Around 11 am, one of their rel­a­tive’s dog ran in­side and at­tacked them.

Rachel told Jay­lon to run and he alert­ed rel­a­tives.

How­ev­er, they could not get the Amer­i­can Bull­dog off the child un­til the own­er ar­rived be­tween 10-15 min­utes lat­er.

The child died at the scene.

Po­lice are cur­rent­ly at the scene.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

