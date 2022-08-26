Dog enters house, kills girl, 11, watching television

KEVON FELMINE
An 11-year-old school girl is dead after she was mauled by a dog at a relative’s home in San Fernando this morning.
Reports said Rachel Bhagwandeen, 11, of Fairview, Freeport and her brother Jaylon, nine, were watching television inside their uncle’s house along Solomon Street, Vistabella.
Around 11 am, one of their relative’s dog ran inside and attacked them.
Rachel told Jaylon to run and he alerted relatives.
However, they could not get the American Bulldog off the child until the owner arrived between 10-15 minutes later.
The child died at the scene.
Police are currently at the scene.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian