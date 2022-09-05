Doctor urges students to keep wearing masks

Entornointeligente.com /

As thou­sands of stu­dents make their way back to class­rooms to­day for the re­open­ing of schools and the manda­to­ry mask man­date lift­ed, one doc­tor is ad­vis­ing par­ents to en­sure their chil­dren ad­here to all health pro­to­cols.

On Sat­ur­day, an in­fant was among four COVID-19 fa­tal­i­ties, bring­ing the num­ber of pae­di­atric deaths for the dis­ease up to rough­ly 14 since the pan­dem­ic be­gan. Al­though the ex­act age of the child was not re­vealed, «in­fant» is con­sid­ered to be any­where from birth to one year old.

The last pae­di­atric death was re­port­ed over two months ago on June 1, 2022. As of Feb­ru­ary 24, there were 12 pae­di­atric fa­tal­i­ties; 11 were un­der the age of 16 and one was a 17-year-old.

There are cur­rent­ly no World Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion (WHO) ap­proved COVID-19 vac­cines for chil­dren un­der the age of five, how­ev­er, the pres­i­dent of the pae­di­atric so­ci­ety, Dr Viren­dra Singh, re­it­er­at­ed that ba­bies could be pro­tect­ed if oth­er mem­bers of the house­hold are vac­ci­nat­ed- for in­stance, an old­er sib­ling over the age of five.

«It’s not new sci­ence,» he said.

«Peo­ple should ac­tu­al­ly pro­tect… those who are sus­cep­ti­ble and not yet able to be pro­tect­ed. (They) should get a lev­el of what they call herd im­mu­ni­ty.»

The cur­rent stock, and on­ly one for the fore­see­able fu­ture, of pae­di­atric COVID-19 vac­cines for 5 to 11-year-olds is card­ed to ex­pire at the end of Oc­to­ber. This means chil­dren will on­ly be able to re­ceive their first dose by Sep­tem­ber 30 to al­low enough time to elapse for their sec­ond dose be­fore the med­i­cine spoils.

As the new school year be­gins with­out a mask man­date in place, Dr Singh has urged par­ents to re­mind their chil­dren about the pub­lic health pro­to­cols to pro­tect them against ac­quir­ing the dis­ease such as con­tin­u­ing to wear their masks.

«The chil­dren should con­tin­ue to wear a mask, they should con­tin­ue to so­cial dis­tance even with­in class and break time, they should wash their hands, not touch their face…I would say (they should) car­ry a lit­tle bot­tle of hand sani­tis­er in case they need to touch their face through the mask and not share food and meals and cut­lery and what­ev­er dur­ing school time,» he said.

Last week, the chief ed­u­ca­tion of­fi­cer Dr Pe­ter Smith said while masks are not longer man­dat­ed in schools, they re­main high­ly rec­om­mend­ed. —Rishard Khan

