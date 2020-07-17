S.Korea President Moon says tax policies should encourage stock investment by retail investors

Entornointeligente.com /

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) – South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Friday said the annual tax code revision should encourage stock investment by retail investors, according to his spokesman.

Jeber

“President Moon Jae-in said (the tax code revision) should focus on reviving the stock market, and encourage retail investors who have been supporting the stock market at difficult times through the coronavirus outbreak,” Presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said

Reporting by Cynthia Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Entornointeligente.com