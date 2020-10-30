Djokovic, Thiem ousted in Vienna

Entornointeligente.com /

World number one Novak Djokovic and U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem crashed out of the Vienna Open in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Djokovic was beaten in straight sets by Italian Lorenzo Sonego, whos is No.42 in the world.

Thiem was seen off by Russian Andrey Rublev.

Djokovic, who had a 39-2 record this year, failed to convert a single break-point in a 6-2 6-1 loss while Sonego broke the Serb five times for the biggest win of his career.

Sonego’s first top-10 victory capped a dream week for the 25-year-old, who lost the final qualifier but entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

READ ALSO Auger-Aliassime faces Thiem in US Open fourth round “For sure it’s the best victory of my life,” Sonego said in an on-court interview. “I played so, so good today. I like this tournament, I like the conditions here. It’s unbelievable.”

Djokovic said knowing that he had already secured the year-end number one spot in the rankings affected his performance.

The 33-year-old, who will not be defending his Paris Masters crown, said he was already looking forward to the season-ending ATP Finals.

“I’ve done what I needed to do and why I came here. I move on completely fine with today’s result and looking to the next chapter,” Djokovic said. “I’m healthy and looking forward to a strong finish in London.”

READ ALSO Djokovic beats Raonic to win US Open tuneup title Earlier, Russian Rublev ousted defending champion Thiem 7-6(5) 6-2, firing 30 winners and saving both break-points he faced.

With neither player dropping serve in the opening set, it was Rublev who managed to swing the momentum his way in the tiebreak.

This was in what he described as “two unreal rallies” at 4-3 before early breaks in the second allowed him to seal the tie.

Rublev is seeking a Tour-leading fifth title of the year having won in Doha, Adelaide, Hamburg and, most recently, St Petersburg earlier this month.

“I came here with the mood that I have nothing to lose,” Rublev said. “I already (had) a really great season.

READ ALSO Djokovic finally completes unfinished business with Carreno Busta “I came here with zero expectations, just to do my best. To try to fight every match. At the end, I am here in the semi-finals.”(Reuters/NAN)

