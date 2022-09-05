DJ Smooth granted $500,000 

Entornointeligente.com /

Randy An­im Man­soor aka DJ Smooth has been grant­ed $500,000 by a Jus­tice of the Peace. Man­soor has been charged with Chok­ing with In­tent to Ren­der Un­con­scious, As­sault Oc­ca­sion­ing Ac­tu­al Bod­i­ly Harm and As­sault by Beat­ing against a fe­male vic­tim.

As a con­di­tion of his bail, he has to re­port to the Va­len­cia po­lice sta­tion be­tween 6 am to 9 am, once a week. He is ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore a Port of Spain Mag­is­trate to an­swer to the charges on Oc­to­ber 28th.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, the vic­tim told po­lice that on June 7th, she and the ac­cused were at a night­club when they got in­to an ar­gu­ment dur­ing which he al­leged­ly bit her on the cheek.

They then pro­ceed­ed to Cipri­ani Boule­vard, where they en­gaged in an­oth­er ar­gu­ment, re­sult­ing in the ac­cused al­leged­ly hit­ting the vic­tim with a dou­bles to her face. The cou­ple then pro­ceed­ed to Ch­agua­nas where the vic­tim at­tempt­ed to re­trieve her phone from the ac­cused, when he al­leged­ly be­gan chok­ing her.

A re­port was made to the East­ern Di­vi­sion Gen­der-Based Vi­o­lence Unit (GB­VU) on that same date and an in­ves­ti­ga­tion launched in­to the mat­ter. The in­ves­ti­ga­tion was su­per­vised by W/Supt. Claire Guy-Al­leyne and W/ASP Bridglal, both of the GB­VU.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

