DJ Smooth granted $500,000 

Randy Anim Mansoor aka DJ Smooth has been granted $500,000 by a Justice of the Peace. Mansoor has been charged with Choking with Intent to Render Unconscious, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Assault by Beating against a female victim.
As a condition of his bail, he has to report to the Valencia police station between 6 am to 9 am, once a week. He is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate to answer to the charges on October 28th.
According to police reports, the victim told police that on June 7th, she and the accused were at a nightclub when they got into an argument during which he allegedly bit her on the cheek.
They then proceeded to Cipriani Boulevard, where they engaged in another argument, resulting in the accused allegedly hitting the victim with a doubles to her face. The couple then proceeded to Chaguanas where the victim attempted to retrieve her phone from the accused, when he allegedly began choking her.
A report was made to the Eastern Division Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) on that same date and an investigation launched into the matter. The investigation was supervised by W/Supt. Claire Guy-Alleyne and W/ASP Bridglal, both of the GBVU.
