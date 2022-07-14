Division of Agriculture now more equipped through support from UNDP

Entornointeligente.com /

Extension officers are now equipped with personal protective equipment to effectively respond to the needs of farming communities in Dominica. Under the leadership of the Government of Dominica and with support from the Government of Japan and UNDP Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, goggles, utility vests, rubber boots, raincoats, hiking boots, utility grip gloves, utility belts, respirators, and masks were handed over to the seven Agricultural Extension regions. This handover is part of the Strengthening Disaster Management Capacity of Women in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Commonwealth of Dominica Project ’s overall aim of supporting hazard-prone communities, especially vulnerable groups, in strengthening disaster and climate risk resilience towards enhancing sustainable livelihoods. The project targets the three parishes of St. David, St. Paul, and St. Patrick.

Dr. Casimir, Acting Technical Officer, Extension Service, Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and Food Security stated «The provision of Personal Protective Equipment is an important component in protecting staff and farmers alike from COVID-19 and other health concerns as well as a means of minimizing exposure to hazards that cause serious workplace injuries and illnesses. To this end, the DOA is strongly in favour of equipment worn to minimize exposure to hazards that cause serious workplace injuries and illnesses.»

Under this project, the extension officers were trained to deliver technical advice to vulnerable farming communities on gender-responsive applications of engaged Participatory, Integrative Climate Smart Agriculture (PICSA), disaster risk reduction, and climate change adaptation (DRR/CCA) agricultural practices to increase the sustainability of their livelihoods

Director of Agriculture, Mr. Ricky Brumant «The Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security by strategic intervention intends to build a well equipped and confident extension team to deliver more efficiently and effectively to the farming community and other clients. As such the Ministry works with key partners in this regard. And UNDP is one such partner. Through this project intervention and receipt of these tools and equipment, the extension team is better equipped to deliver on its programme deliverables. The Division of Agriculture and the wider Ministry wish to express deep appreciation for this support from the UNDP. This will certainly translate in multiple benefits to farmers and other users of transferred technology and information.»

Luis Thais Francisco, Head of UNDP Dominica Project Office noted, «the role of Extension Officers has become paramount. Communities and farmer groups across Dominica are now benefiting from integrating climate information and data to support more informed decisions on crop, livestock, and market options. In addition, there is a consensus among the beneficiaries that Extension and Field Officers’ assistance has been a gamechanger to many of them.» He further stated «the proof of this hard work [is] the 336 farmers who have been trained in more than 20 communities; the support provided to women groups who are recipients of micro-grants and PICSA trainings, as well as the credibility, partnerships, and collaborative work harnessed with the beneficiaries. Whether you know it or not, you [Extension Officers] have really helped to improve people’s lives.»

In support of the government’s commitment to delivering community and farm-level support services, the project throughout its life cycle has provided support to the Extension Unit by providing two 4×4 pickup vehicles, 4 Projectors, and 12 tablets. Ensuring Officers can easily and safely mobilize into the communities to reach farmers with information and support is imperative, not only to the success of this project but to the attainment of universal climate-smart agricultural practices. Reaching the most vulnerable groups and communities and improving their ability to prepare for and recover from climate-related risks is critical, even more so given the significant impact COVID-19 has had on the socio-economic landscape of the island.

This project is part of the work of UNDP Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in its commitment to promoting economic diversification, job creation, and resilience with the «Blue Economy for Green Islands» vision. As the Caribbean continues to seek solutions to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNDP, in partnership with governments and stakeholders, remains dedicated to the advancement of inclusive and sustainable development throughout the region and building resilient communities that can withstand shocks and crises through targeted projects and programmes.

