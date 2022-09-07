Diving tragedy CoE hampered by lack of resources

Entornointeligente.com /

DEREK ACHONG

Chair­man of the Com­mis­sion of En­quiry in­ves­ti­gat­ing the trag­ic deaths of four divers while per­form­ing main­te­nance on a pipeline at Paria Fu­el Trad­ing Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed’s Pointe-a-Pierre fa­cil­i­ty in Feb­ru­ary has com­plained that its work was ham­pered and de­layed by a lack of re­sources.

In his open­ing ad­dress at the start of the com­mis­sion at the In­ter­na­tion­al Wa­ter­front Cen­tre in Port-of-Spain, a short while ago, Queen’s Coun­sel Jerome Lynch claimed the com­mis­sion on­ly re­cent­ly re­ceived fur­ni­ture at its of­fice at the South­ern Acad­e­my of the Per­form­ing Arts (SAPA).

«Give us the tools to do what we need to do,» he said, as he not­ed that it still lacked of­fice sup­plies such as print­ers, pa­per and even pens.

He al­so point­ed out that the com­mis­sion, which was ap­point­ed by the Gov­ern­ment in March, was on­ly as­signed one mem­ber of staff up to a few weeks ago.

«There is a lim­it to what one la­dy can do,» Lynch said.

De­spite the lim­i­ta­tions, Lynch as­sured the rel­a­tives of the vic­tims that the com­mis­sion would do all in its pow­er to ex­pe­di­tious­ly com­plete the process.

«I want to as­sure every­one we will do every­thing we can to make up the time,» he said.

Lynch al­so ex­plained the Com­mis­sion is gov­erned by the Com­mis­sion of En­quiry Act which does not ac­count for the pro­vi­sion of le­gal coun­sel.

Lawyers rep­re­sent­ing Boodram and the fam­i­lies of two of his de­ceased col­leagues wrote to the com­mis­sion re­quest­ing fund­ing for their le­gal teams and to ob­tain re­ports from in­de­pen­dent ex­perts for the com­mis­sion’s con­sid­er­a­tion.

How­ev­er, they were told that they should seek le­gal aid through the Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al.

He said the pur­pose of the En­quiry is not to as­sign blame or to say who has the bet­ter ar­gu­ment, but to ex­tract the truth of what oc­curred on that day.

On Feb­ru­ary 25, five divers em­ployed with in­de­pen­dent con­trac­tor IM­CS Lim­it­ed- Christo­pher Boodram, Fyzal Kur­ban, Rishi Na­gas­sar, Kaz­im Ali Jr and Yusuf Hen­ry were sucked in­to the 30 inch-di­am­e­ter pipeline they were per­form­ing main­te­nance work on.

Boodram, who like his col­leagues were se­ri­ous­ly in­jured, man­aged to make his way to the en­trance of the pipeline and was res­cued.

Boodram and his col­leagues on the sur­face claimed that they were barred from at­tempt­ing to res­cue the oth­ers, who Boodram claimed were still alive and were await­ing as­sis­tance.

Three of the divers’ bod­ies were re­cov­ered on Feb­ru­ary 28, while Na­gas­sar’s was re­cov­ered the fol­low­ing day.

Cab­i­net ini­tial­ly ap­point­ed a five-mem­ber team to in­ves­ti­gate the in­ci­dent but scrapped the plan due to pub­lic crit­i­cism, which led to the with­draw­al of for­mer T&T En­er­gy Cham­ber chair­man Eu­gene Tiah.

Ja­maican Queen’s Coun­sel Den­nis Mor­ri­son was ini­tial­ly ap­point­ed to chair the com­mis­sion along­side com­mis­sion­er and sub­sea spe­cial­ist Gre­go­ry Wil­son but was re­placed by Lynch af­ter he re­signed due to per­son­al rea­sons.

Ramesh Lawrence Ma­haraj, SC, Ron­nie Bisses­sar and Vi­jaya Ma­haraj were ap­point­ed as coun­sel to the com­mis­sion.

In Ju­ly, the com­mis­sion is­sued a no­tice seek­ing state­ments from mem­bers of the pub­lic rel­e­vant to its terms of ref­er­ence., which in­cludes mak­ing find­ings on whether there are any grounds for crim­i­nal pro­ceed­ings and mak­ing rec­om­men­da­tions to pre­vent a re­cur­rence in the fu­ture.

The dead­line for sub­mis­sions was Au­gust 12.

Lynch promised that all ev­i­dence and all hear­ings from the COE would be made pub­lic. He said it would take strong per­sua­sion to have any of the hear­ings in cam­era.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

