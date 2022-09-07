Diving tragedy CoE hampered by lack of resources

DEREK ACHONG
Chairman of the Commission of Enquiry investigating the tragic deaths of four divers while performing maintenance on a pipeline at Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility in February has complained that its work was hampered and delayed by a lack of resources.
In his opening address at the start of the commission at the International Waterfront Centre in Port-of-Spain, a short while ago, Queen’s Counsel Jerome Lynch claimed the commission only recently received furniture at its office at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA).
«Give us the tools to do what we need to do,» he said, as he noted that it still lacked office supplies such as printers, paper and even pens.
He also pointed out that the commission, which was appointed by the Government in March, was only assigned one member of staff up to a few weeks ago.
«There is a limit to what one lady can do,» Lynch said.
Despite the limitations, Lynch assured the relatives of the victims that the commission would do all in its power to expeditiously complete the process.
«I want to assure everyone we will do everything we can to make up the time,» he said.
Lynch also explained the Commission is governed by the Commission of Enquiry Act which does not account for the provision of legal counsel.
Lawyers representing Boodram and the families of two of his deceased colleagues wrote to the commission requesting funding for their legal teams and to obtain reports from independent experts for the commission’s consideration.
However, they were told that they should seek legal aid through the Office of the Attorney General.
He said the purpose of the Enquiry is not to assign blame or to say who has the better argument, but to extract the truth of what occurred on that day.
On February 25, five divers employed with independent contractor IMCS Limited- Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry were sucked into the 30 inch-diameter pipeline they were performing maintenance work on.
Boodram, who like his colleagues were seriously injured, managed to make his way to the entrance of the pipeline and was rescued.
Boodram and his colleagues on the surface claimed that they were barred from attempting to rescue the others, who Boodram claimed were still alive and were awaiting assistance.
Three of the divers’ bodies were recovered on February 28, while Nagassar’s was recovered the following day.
Cabinet initially appointed a five-member team to investigate the incident but scrapped the plan due to public criticism, which led to the withdrawal of former T&T Energy Chamber chairman Eugene Tiah.
Jamaican Queen’s Counsel Dennis Morrison was initially appointed to chair the commission alongside commissioner and subsea specialist Gregory Wilson but was replaced by Lynch after he resigned due to personal reasons.
Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, Ronnie Bissessar and Vijaya Maharaj were appointed as counsel to the commission.
In July, the commission issued a notice seeking statements from members of the public relevant to its terms of reference., which includes making findings on whether there are any grounds for criminal proceedings and making recommendations to prevent a recurrence in the future.
The deadline for submissions was August 12.
Lynch promised that all evidence and all hearings from the COE would be made public. He said it would take strong persuasion to have any of the hearings in camera.
