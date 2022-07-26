Disney Cruise Line docks in Dominica for the first time ever

Entornointeligente.com /

On Monday July 25 th , 2022, Dominica welcomed the Disney Fantasy of Disney Cruise Lines to its shores for the first time. The cruise ship docked at the Roseau Cruise Berth, and was welcomed in grand style as various aspects of Dominica’s culture was on full display for the passengers and crew.

Disney Fantasy is the fourth cruise ship owned and operated by Disney Cruise Line, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, which entered service in 2012. The Disney Fantasy is the second ship of the Dream Class.

