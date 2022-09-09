Dismissal Of Morant Bay High School Principal Upheld By Appeal Tribunal

Entornointeligente.com /

The dismissal of Dr. Dalton Shaw as principal of Morant Bay High School in St. Thomas has been upheld by the Teachers’ Appeal Tribunal. Dr. Shaw was fired by the school board in December 2020 following a number of issues relating to professional misconduct, including neglect of duty and inefficiency. Dr. Shaw lodged an appeal with the tribunal. In its ruling, the tribunal said it found no merit in the grounds advanced on behalf of the appellant. It said acting on the principles set out in the Education Regulations 1980, it cannot be said that the respondent was in error in any aspect of the procedure followed in arriving at its decision.

