Dismissal of Morant Bay High principal upheld

The Teacher’s Appeal Tribunal has upheld the dismissal of Dr Dalton Shaw as principal of Morant Bay High School.

He was fired by the school board in December 2020.

An emergency board meeting was held on March 3, 2020 where issues were raised concerning Shaw.

The issues included that both the school improvement plan and the Students Handbook were not executed by Shaw, as well as various meetings with both senior and general staff. Further that Shaw had caused an outburst and disrupted a board meeting by his abrupt departure and also refused to answer specific queries from the board about his management of the school.

The chairman of the school board sent a formal letter of complaint against the appellant, dated March 10, 2020, to the school board. The letter requested the board’s investigation into the management of the school and Shaw’s conduct.

