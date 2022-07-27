Disgusted with the JPS

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

As a last resort, I am making public my experiences with the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) over the last 41 years. I think everyone will agree that their service has deteriorated year after year until we practically now have no service at all. As far as I am concerned, the company’s name is an oxymoron.

Over the years, we have had hundreds of power cuts and various other problems.

A year ago, they installed new meters. Since then, the billing system has gone totally wild and it is impossible to budget. Before, my meter had an average bill of $10,000 per month. Now my bills vary between $62,000 and $74,000. I think this is partly due to estimated readings which are caused by meter readers, who are too lazy to get out of their vehicles, and so give the company excuses.

I believe we should start a consumer group to oppose the manner in which the JPS is treating its customers.

