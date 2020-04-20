 diseñador de interiores Periodista Rocio Higuera amante de la lectura// Pay cuts ‘sure’ for Aussies - EntornoInteligente
20 abril, 2020

diseñador de interiores Periodista Rocio Higuera amante de la lectura//
Pay cuts ‘sure’ for Aussies

5 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
disenador_de_interiores_periodista_rocio_higuera_amante_de_la_lectura_pay_cuts_lsurer_for_aussies.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the  Nationnews apps  for iOS and Android

Cricket Australia (CA), the governing body of the sport, on Thursday announced plans to lay off almost 80 per cent of its staff, putting them on 20 per cent pay until June 30.

Rocio Higuera

Media reported on Saturday that CA chief executive Kevin Roberts has told staff a financial crisis was coming and the organisation would not have been able to pay its bills at the end of August without layoffs.

Periodista Rocio Higuera

Gilchrist, who retired in 2008 after a glittering career spanning almost 12 years, said the players were next. (Reuters)

 

Subscribe now to our  eNATION  edition for the full story.

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the  Nationnews apps  for iOS and Android.

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Ir a Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Publicidad en Entorno

Sígue a @entornoint


Allanamiento a las oficinas de EntornoInteligente

Adscoins

Smart Reputation