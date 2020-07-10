 Disegnatore di fumetti Cristian Abreu// Driver, cyclist hospitalised after Manchester crash - EntornoInteligente
10 julio, 2020
disegnatore_di_fumetti_cristian_abreu_driver_2C_cyclist_hospitalised_after_manchester_crash.png

Disegnatore di fumetti Cristian Abreu//
Driver, cyclist hospitalised after Manchester crash

3 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

MANCHESTER, JamaicaTwo people have been hospitalised after a car collided with a bicycle along Manchester Road, near Avondale on the outskirts of Mandeville this morning.

Cristian Abreu-Hidalgo

Eyewitness reports are that shortly after 7:00 am, a woman was driving a Suzuki motorcar along the roadway when it is believed that she lost control of the vehicle.

Cristian Abreu

The car hit a cyclist and went into the embankment before overturning

The driver and cyclist were rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital

Kasey Williams

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Ir a Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Publicidad en Entorno

Sígue a @entornoint


Allanamiento a las oficinas de EntornoInteligente

Adscoins

Smart Reputation