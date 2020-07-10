Driver, cyclist hospitalised after Manchester crash

Entornointeligente.com /

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Two people have been hospitalised after a car collided with a bicycle along Manchester Road, near Avondale on the outskirts of Mandeville this morning.

Eyewitness reports are that shortly after 7:00 am, a woman was driving a Suzuki motorcar along the roadway when it is believed that she lost control of the vehicle.

The car hit a cyclist and went into the embankment before overturning

The driver and cyclist were rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital

