Disclose Terms Of Sale Of Lands To Portland Holdings, Opposition Urges

The Parliamentary Opposition is calling for the Government to disclose the terms and agreements of the sale of agricultural lands to Portland Holdings Incorporated. The call follows Friday’s article in The Gleaner which stated that 3,000 acres of arable land in Innswood Village, St. Catherine, initially purchased for major agricultural development by a group of investors led by businessman Michael Lee-Chin, is being repurposed for housing development. In a news release, Lothan Cousins, Opposition Spokesperson on Water & Agriculture, demanded that Portland Holdings relinquish its claims to these lands and that the Government should instead offer the company other lands, more ideal for housing. According to Mr Cousins, lands zoned for agricultural use is priced significantly lower than those zoned for housing. He added that he was concerned that this may have been intentionally designed as a «bait and switch» scheme to benefit private investors. Mr Cousins is also demanding an audit of all Government-owned property within the Bernard Lodge area and adjoining communities. These include Innswood Village where large acres of land were divested by SCJ holdings leading up to the 2020 General Elections. He wants the government to disclose when the application for change of use was made, when it was reviewed and the reasons that were provided by the review committee when it made a recommendation for the change of use. Arable lands Mr Cousins is also urging the Government to desist from allowing private investors to use arable lands, designated for food production, to be used for exploitative profit generation purposes with no clear national gain. He highlighted what he said is a looming food security crisis as food prices have been rising since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to rise due to raw material shortages caused by disruptions in global supply chains. According to Mr Cousins, it would serve Jamaica’s interest if the Government turns its focus to securing arable lands and prioritising food production investments. He’s demanding a halt to any other project of a similar nature currently in train, and an urgent investigation to ensure that Jamaica’s food security isn’t jeopardised in the pursuit of personal profit.

