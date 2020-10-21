DJ GQ covers Billboard

Entornointeligente.com /

The four-song debut EP Is It You? by radio/club DJ GQ impacts the US charts this week. On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Is It You? debuts at number 10, while on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums Chart, the mini set opens at number one with sales of 658 copies. Released on October 9 via Poison Pill and distributed by Zojak World Wide, songs on the EP are You Got Me (with Craigy T formerly of TOK), Is It You? (featuring singer Casely and Busy Signal), I Still Want You (with singer Kenny Lloyd and Mr Vegas) and Florida (featuring Yaksta).

The Jamaica-born, Florida-based DJ GQ (given name Gary Hardie) attended Campion College before migrating in the mid-1990’s. He has been a professional DJ for the past 20 years, and got into music production in 2017.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and The Wailers is number one for a 41st week with Legend .

Fixtape by Popcaan moves up from number seven to six, while Higher Place by Skip Marley rises from 10 to eight.

On other Billboard charts, Legend zips from number 73 to 60 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, while moving up from 13 to nine on the Catalogue Albums table. On the Vinyl Albums Chart, the hit-laden set is up from number 13 to 11

Skip Marley‘s Make Me Feel featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox inches up from number 17 to 16 on the Adult R&B Songs Chart. Popcaan‘s Twist And Turn featuring Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR makes similar progress from number 38 to 37 on the Rhythmic Songs Top 40

Over on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart, Got to Be Tough by Toots and The Maytals moves from number four to two, selling an additional 224 copies to bring its tally to 3,097

More Family Time by Ziggy Marley is at number three after selling 140 copies. To date, the album has sold 1,077 copies. World on Fire by Stick Figure slips from number three to four with another 132 copies sold to bring its total to 26,203

Look For The Good by Jason Mraz sold 112 copies to stay at number five, while the various artistes compilation Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector’s Edition , rises from number nine to six, after selling 100 copies for a total of 2,017

Live at The Rainbow, 4th June 1977 by Bob Marley and The Wailers is firm at number seven, while Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton slips from six to eight. To date, Upside Down 2020 has sold 8,644 copies

Higher Place by Skip Marley slips to number nine, while Do the Reggay Dance by The Tennors catapults from number 26 to 10 selling an additional 59 copies. It has to date sold 561 copies

2020 Vision by Inna Vision is new at number 11, while From The Vaults Vol 2 Studio One , jumps from number 19 to 14

Horns Man Dub by Tommy McCook, released by Jamaican Recordings, enters at number 19

Last week’s number one, Of Dons and Divas by Vybz Kartel, has dropped out of the chart

Over to regional charts, People Like You by Gramps Morgan is number one on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart. Buried Alive by Buju Banton is the new leader on The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York)

