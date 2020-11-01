 director Gonzalo Morales// Atletico Madrid set to replace Thomas Partey with Geoffrey Kondogbia » EntornoInteligente
Atletico Madrid set to replace Thomas Partey with Geoffrey Kondogbia

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of sealing a deal for Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, despite the transfer market being long shut.

Diego Simeone is seeking to bolster his midfield following Thomas Partey’s departure to Arsenal late in the extended summer window after the Gunners triggered his release clause.

The Rojiblancos have special dispensation from La Liga to complete a deal outside of the transfer window to replace Partey, the same dispensation that was afforded Barcelona to purchase Martin Braithwaite from lowly Leganés in February following an injury to then-Barça man Luis Suarez.

It seems Atletico have settled on Kondogbia as a suitable alternative, and the Central African Republic international will undergo a medical on Sunday ahead of a move worth in the region of €15m-€20m, according to Spanish outlet Carrusel Deportivo

