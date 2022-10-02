Dinthill Continues Relentless Run In DaCosta Cup

Entornointeligente.com /

Former champions Dinthill Technical continued their relentless run in this season’s ISSA DaCosta Cup competition after outscoring Charlemont 4-1 on Saturday to make it 8 wins from as many games in Zone «K».

Dinthill have so far scored a total of 41 goals, while conceding eight goals to sit on maximum 24 points. In other games, Irwin and St James High played out a 0-0 draw; Tacky had a 3-1 win over Wycliffe Martin; Clarendon College defeated Edwin Allen 3-1; Belair clipped Bellefield 1-0; it was 0-0 between St Mary High and St Mary Technical; Irwin and St James High ended in a similar scoreline, while DeCarteret College had double strikes from Jiovani Clarke and Jaheim Johnson in their 5-0 win over May Day. In other games, it was 0-0 between Petersfield and Grange Hill; Belmont Academy and Godfrey Stewart played out a similar scoreline and McGrath beat Ewarton 2-0.

Meanwhile, Maggotty High and Lacovia ended at 1-1 in their game at STETHS in Zone «E» where Sydney Pagon also beat Munro College 2-1.

