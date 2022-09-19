Digicel empowers young women through internship

Entornointeligente.com /

Digicel SVG gave seven young women what the company described as «an opportunity of a lifetime» when they were selected to intern with the company for the summer.

«This team of wonder women worked across the business in various functions, ranging from telesales and marketing to administrative duties,» Digicel said in a press statement.

The women received training in the different areas and were empowered to innovate, excel and drive the business’ objectives while learning and having fun.

The seven young women, Azaria Da Silva, Drayann Drayton, Jerusha Garraway, Teya Garraway, Ke-Anna Harry, Annaley Keizer and and Naja Thomas, have returned to pursing higher education at college for the academic year.

«The experience at Digicel was awesome, we learnt a lot although at times, the work seemed like a lot, we knew it had to be done. My favourite memory was doing the road shows for the summer promotion and I hope that I get the opportunity to work with this amazing company again in the future, Keizer said.

«It was an absolute pleasure having these phenomenal young ladies working with us for the summer. At Digicel, we strongly believe that as we grow, so too must the communities around us, and this internship programme helped us do exactly that,» said Brenda Barbour-Charles, Digicel SVG’s Chief Executive Officer

Barbour-Charles continued:

«These women excelled in their respective areas, and did us proud. It’s amazing just how much they learnt and matured in the past two months, and we know that they’ve returned to college with the same work ethic and drive they brought to Digicel, which will continue to serve them well in the future. And who knows, there might even be a permanent role waiting for them at the end of their school career.»

Share this: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email More Skype Tumblr LinkedIn Print Pinterest Telegram Reddit Pocket

LINK ORIGINAL: iWitness News

Entornointeligente.com