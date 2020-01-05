Did Taylor Swift just bury the hatchet with Amy Poehler at the Golden Globes?

Entornointeligente.com /

All appeared to be well between Amy Poehler and Taylor Swift on Sunday night when the two took the stage to present at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

The pairing was a bit surprising given their history at the Globes. In 2013, when Poehler co-hosted the awards show with Tina Fey, they let a barb fly about Swift’s dating history, which warranted an angry response from Swift during a Vanity Fair interview.

Advertisement This after the comedic duo made a dig warning the singer to stay away from Michael J. Fox’s son, Sam, who served as Mr. Golden Globe for the evening. Poehler apologized back then, telling the Hollywood Reporter, “I am a feminist, and she is a young and talented girl. That being said, I do agree I am going to hell. But for other reasons. Mostly boring tax stuff.”

But on Sunday, the two appeared to be on friendly terms when presenting the prize for animated film. Alas, there were no digs about Swift’s abysmal turn in “Cats,” but there was some banter about mice making movies in their presentation.

