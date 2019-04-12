DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 29

Entornointeligente.com / April 13 (Reuters) –

—————————————————————————————- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events —————————————————————————————- SATURDAY, APRIL 13 ** WASHINGTON D.C.- IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) press briefing – 1645 GMT. ** WASHINGTON D.C.- ECB Bank Supervision Pentti Hakkarainen participates in the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Participation by the ECB President Mario Draghi and ECB Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure in the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, D.C., USA (Final Day).

WASHINGTON, D.C. – ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos participates in coordination exercise on cross-border resolution planning organised by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in Washington, D.C., USA. WASHINGTON, D.C. – ECB Bank Supervisor Andrea Enria participates in coordination exercise on cross-border resolution planning organised by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in Washington, D.C., USA.

WASHINGTON, D.C – ECB President Mario Draghi news conference at Washington – 1630 GMT.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14 ** WASHINGTON DC, United States – IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde participates in “Boosting Investment in People and Infrastructure” discussion. – 1400 GMT.

MONDAY, APRIL 15 NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans appears on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” – 1230 GMT. DAVIDSON, NC, United States – Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren delivers 33rd Annual Cornelson Distinguished Lecture hosted by Davidson University, in Davidson, N.C. LONDON – Bank of England Executive Director for International Banks Supervision Sarah Breeden participates in OMFIF “Environmental, Social and Governance: Managing risk and capitalising on opportunities”, London – 1045 GMT.

LONDON – Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Member Jonathan Haskel participates at the Royal Economic Society Annual Conference, London – 1600 GMT.

NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans to speak before the New York Association for Business Economics – 1700 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 16

DUBLIN – Irish central bank governor Philip Lane to speak on “tail risks in the Irish economy” – 1700 GMT

HOBBS, N.M. – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before a community forum hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’s El Paso Branch – 1800 GMT.

DAVIDSON, North Carolina – Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren delivers 33rd Annual Cornelson Distinguished Lecture hosted by Davidson University – 0000 GMT.

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of New York Senior Vice President Lorie Logan speaks before the Money Marketeers of New York University – 2300 GMT.

PARIS – ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger takes part in a panel discussion at a conference organised by the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) – 1430 GMT.

VINELAND, N.J. – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before a Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce luncheon – 1630 GMT. NEW YORK CITY, NY – Federal Reserve Bank of New York Senior Vice President Lorie Logan speaks before the Money Marketeers of New York University, in New York – 2300 GMT. ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, United States – Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy – 1630 GMT. WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in converstion on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Economic Roundtable of Jacksonville – 1610 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23 PHILADELPHIA, United States – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 LONDON – British Finance Minister Philip Hammond speaks to lawmakers on parliament’s Treasury Committee about the Spring Statement budget update he announced in March – 1315 GMT. TOKYO – Bank of Japan holds monetary policy meeting (to April 25).

OTTAWA – Bank of Canada to announce its key policy interest rate and Monetary Policy Report – 1400 GMT. OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will hold a press conference to discuss the content of the Monetary Policy Report – 1515 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank to hold monetary policy meeting 2 – 0700 GMT.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25 NEW YORK – ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks in New York – 1230 GMT. TOKYO – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to speak to reporters at the end of the central bank policy meeting – 0230 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank to announce interest rate decision and will publish Monetary Policy Report – 0730 GMT. FRIDAY, APRIL 26

HELSINKI – ECB’s Olli Rehn will speak about the economic outlook for Finland and Europe as well as central bank monetary policy at the Bank of Finland’s seminar – 0800 GMT.

BERNE – Speeches by Jean Studer, President of the Swiss National Bank, and Thomas Jordan, chairman of the central bank, at the SNB’s general meeting of shareholders, Berne – 0800 GMT.

MONDAY, APRIL 29 LONDON – A City Lecture with Luis de Guindos, Vice-President, European Central Bank (ECB) in LONDON.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30 TOKYO – Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on March 14 and 15 – 2350 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to commence its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May. 1).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by a statement – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, MAY 2 ** STOCKHOLM – Governor of the Swedish National Bank Stefan Ingves, First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick, and Deputy Governors Martin Flodén, Per Jansson, Henry Ohlsson and Cecilia Skingsley will participate in the Riksbank Committee on finance will hold an open hearing on the Riksbank’s Account of Monetary Policy 2018. OSLO – Norges Bank Deputy Governor Jon Nicolaisen gives a speech at a seminar in Nordea.

LONDON – Bank of England to release inflation report – 1100 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 3 STANFORD, Calif. – (INVITED) Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida speaks on “Models, Markets and Monetary Policy” before the “Strategies for Monetary Policy: a Policy Conference” hosted by the Hoover Institution – 1530 GMT STANFORD, Calif. – Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks on “Tying Down the Anchor: Monetary Policy Rules and the Lower Bound on Interest Rates” before the “Strategies for Monetary Policy: a Policy Conference” hosted by the Hoover Institution – 1745 GMT STANFORD, Calif. – Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman chairs the “Milton Friedman and the Long History of Monetary Policy Rules” luncheon discussion before the “Strategies for Monetary Policy: a Policy Conference” hosted by the Hoover Institution – 1900 GMT STANFORD, Calif. – Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan and Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participate in “Monetary Strategies in Practice” policy panel before the “Strategies for Monetary Policy: a Policy Conference” hosted by the Hoover Institution – 2345 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 7 STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy meeting will be published – 0730 GMT. TOKYO – Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its April 24-25 policy meeting – 2350 GMT. WEDNESDAY, MAY 8 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces official cash rate (OCR) and monetary policy statement media conference. THURSDAY, MAY 9 WASHINGTON D.C. – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives opening remarks before the “Renewing the Promise of the Middle Class” Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON D.C. – Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks at luncheon before the “Renewing the Promise of the Middle Class” Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference – 1630 GMT. OSLO – Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, MAY 10 OSLO – Norges Bank Deputy Governor Jon Nicolaisen gives a speech to the regional network, region South-West, Stord Hotell – 0640 GMT.

TOKYO – Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its April 24-25 policy meeting.

WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard gives opening remarks before the “Renewing the Promise of the Middle Class” Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference – 1230 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank meeting of the General Council – 1100 GMT.

SUNDAY, MAY 12 SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly delivers commencement address and receives honorary degree at Syracuse University. MONDAY, MAY 13

BOSTON – Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren gives welcome remarks before the “FedListens – New England Perspectives on Fed Policymaking” conference -1305 GMT. BOSTON – Federal Reserve Board Governor Richard Clarida speaks gives opening remarks before the “FedListens – New England Perspectives on Fed Policymaking” conference – 1310 GMT. BOSTON – Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren and Federal Reserve Board Governor Richard Clarida give closing remarks before the “FedListens – New England Perspectives on Fed Policymaking” conference – 1655 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 16 OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will take media question after the release of the central bank’s review of the Canadian financial system – 1500 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 20 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its April 30-May 1 policy meeting – 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank to publish financial stability report 2019:1 – 0730 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 23 DUBLIN – Irish Central Bank Governor Philip Lane to speak at launch of new Trinity College Dublin business school – 1130 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 28 TOKYO – Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso gives a keynote speech at a Tokyo conference titled “U.S.-Japan Relations in a New Era: Trade, Governance, and the Global Economy” ahead of G20 meetings in June – 0400 GMT.

0 WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 ROME – Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco presents his “Final Considerations” in occasion of the presentation of 2018 annual report.

WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report media conference. OTTAWA – Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT.

