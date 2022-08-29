DFC release nightly acts for WCMF 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica Festivals Committee has officially released the nightly acts for the 22nd edition of the World Creole Music Festival.

The information was released via the DFC Facebook page account.

Night one will see Jamaican Dancehall artist, Shenseea, Kes, Sizzla, Carlyn XP, TK International, First Serenade, and K-Dilak & Bedjine.

Night two; Burna Boy, Jocelyne Beroard, Dexta Daps, Asa Bantan, Colton T, Extasy, Original WCK, and Omah Lay.

Night three; Patrice Roberts, Midnight Groovers, Admiral T, Enposib, Signal Band, Christopher Martin, Chire Lakay, and finally REO.

The festival is carded for October 28th to 30th.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

