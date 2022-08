Entornointeligente.com /

Health Min­is­ter Ter­rence Deyals­ingh re­mains ward­ed at the Ari­ma Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal in a sta­ble con­di­tion. Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from the Health Min­istry, the min­is­ter is re­ceiv­ing the ap­pro­pri­ate man­age­ment and mon­i­tor­ing at the health fa­cil­i­ty.

Health Min­is­ter Deay­als­ingh was ad­mit­ted to the hos­pi­tal with flu-like symp­toms on Mon­day night, how­ev­er, COVID-19 was ruled out. He was kept for ob­ser­va­tion.

