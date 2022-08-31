Deyalsingh hospitalised but in good spirits

Entornointeligente.com /

Health Min­is­ter Ter­rence Deyals­ingh is said to be do­ing much bet­ter af­ter be­ing hos­pi­talised on Mon­day evening.

Ac­cord­ing to a re­lease from the Health Min­istry, Deyals­ingh went to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex in Mt Hope af­ter ex­pe­ri­enc­ing flu-like symp­toms. Af­ter tests were done, COVID-19 was ruled out as a di­ag­no­sis.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands Deyals­ingh was lat­er trans­ferred to the Ari­ma Hos­pi­tal, where he re­mains in sta­ble con­di­tion.

He has been com­mu­ni­cat­ing with well-wish­ers via What­sApp and is said to be in good spir­its.

On Mon­day, Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley re­vealed Trade and In­dus­try Min­is­ter Paula Gopee-Scoon had con­tract­ed COVID-19.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

