Deyalsingh hospitalised but in good spirits

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is said to be doing much better after being hospitalised on Monday evening.
According to a release from the Health Ministry, Deyalsingh went to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope after experiencing flu-like symptoms. After tests were done, COVID-19 was ruled out as a diagnosis.
Guardian Media understands Deyalsingh was later transferred to the Arima Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
He has been communicating with well-wishers via WhatsApp and is said to be in good spirits.
On Monday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon had contracted COVID-19.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian