Deyalsingh congratulates Health team receiving national awards

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is congratulating members of the medical team who will receive national awards this evening for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram will receive the nation’s highest award, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago from President Paula-Mae Weekes today.
The Chaconia Medal (Gold) will be presented to other Health team leaders: Dr Avery Hinds (Technical Director, Epidemiology Division), Dr Michelle Trotman (Co-ordinator and Health Service Lecturer, UTT) and Principal Medical officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards and Professor Christine Carrington (Professor of Molecular Genetics and Virology).
«As Minister of Health led by the Hon PM and supported by the Cabinet, it has been my privilege to be associated with this team, a team of local public officers who rose to the occasion when we needed them most,» Deyalsingh said in a message to Guardian Media today.
He added, «The CMO, as the lead public officer receives the country’s highest award, a fitting tribute to his dedication. My eternal gratitude also goes out to every category of Health Care Professionals both clinical and non-clinical for their total dedication to duty.»
The awards ceremony is at 5 pm this evening at the National Academy for the Performing Arts.
