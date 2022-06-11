DEXIA held a Market Link with GGGI

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in the Eastern Caribbean, held a market link with various organizations and businesses in Dominica on Tuesday May 31 st .

The GGGI is a treaty- based international, intergovernmental organization, dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in developing and emerging economies.

In November 2021, GGGI partnered with DEXIA, a business support organization, who provided in country support to existing GGGI OECS and Youth Climate Lab team, in the delivery of tasks under the Easter Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative.

General Manager of DEXIA, Paula Platsko listed the agency’s main objectives with this initiative.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/MJ010622DEXIA001.mp3 Platsko then stated that the GGGI is very timely and relevant to Dominica.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/MJ010622DEXIA002.mp3 General Manager of DEXIA, Paula Platsko

