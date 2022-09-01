Development Work in Chambers Pen Well Advanced

Entornointeligente.com /

Upgrade work in Chambers Pen, Hanover, under the Rural Development Programme, is «well-advanced,» says Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

Speaking yesterday (August 30), during a tour of Cheswick, in St. Thomas, the next beneficiary of the project, the Minister informed that, «Chambers Pen is working [out] beautifully. The newly built Primary School will be ready to take students come September, based on the information that was presented to me».

Chambers Pen was selected as the pilot for the development programme, which was launched in June this year. Through this, some $223 million will be invested for upgrading key infrastructure in the community, to include electricity, water, roads, housing and others.

Cheswick, next in line, was observed by the Minister and key stakeholders during the tour.

Mr. McKenzie announced that similar works will be undertaken that will commence «over the next couple of months».

«We will be replicating what we have done in Chambers Pen, here in Cheswick,» Mr. McKenzie said.

The Rural Development Programme was introduced last year and is aimed at giving new life to rural communities across the island. Six communities in six parishes have been selected to benefit under the programme.

