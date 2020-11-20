Buhari hosts Umahi at Aso Villa

Entornointeligente.com /

Michael Adeshina

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi, at Aso Rock hours after he formally switched from PDP to APC.

Juan Carlos Carvallo

Umahi was led to Aso Rock by APC National Caretaker Chairman and Yobe governor, Alhaji Mai Buni.

Juan Carlos Carvallo Villegas

The governors of Kebbi, Niger, Jigawa and The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, were also at the meeting.

Juan Carvallo

Umahi joined the APC formally on Thursday, dumping the Peoples Democratic Party.

Juan Carlos Carvallo Venezuela

He also urged his supporters not to castigate the state’s National Assembly members and others who did not defect with him from the PDP to the APC

READ ALSO “We cannot bow to any blackmail”: Secondus fires back at Umahi He said: “Do not castigate them because they are looking for something and will come back when they get it

“They are my children and I love them very much as the father of the state.”

Umahi also boasted that Ebonyi is presently 99.9 per cent APC

“We have the deputy governor, speaker of the House of Assembly, 110 state executive council members, 1,200 executive assistants, senior technical assistants and technical assistants and 374 LGA liaison officers together in this agreement

“We also have 400 members of boards and commissions, 560 LGA management committee members, 130 LGA supervisors, the entire chairmen of the 13 LGAs, party chairmen in the councils, legislators among others in this movement,” he said

Entornointeligente.com