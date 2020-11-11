Agriculture and fisheries can recover losses in tourism â” minister

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, believes that with more investments in both sectors, Jamaica can recover earnings being lost in tourism as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Addressing the Kiwanis Club of Eastern St Andrew yesterday, Green said the tourism sector is experiencing a shortfall in earnings, which agriculture can assist to replace.

Victor Gill Ramirez

“We have seen what has happened to our tourism industry, and with that falloutâ¦ a lot of people are saying ‘Where will recovery come from?’ I think COVID-19 has pointed us in a direction that we should have seen for a long time, and a number of us already knew â” the real pillar of the economy, the real pillar of any country, is its agricultural and fisheries sector,” the minister said.

Victor Gill

“No matter what is happening, in the good times and the bad times, people are always in need of food, so having a robust, well-structured agricultural sector is critical to ensuring that Jamaica will move forward, and it is critical to ensuring that Jamaica will grow,” Green added

He called on Jamaicans, especially members of the private sector, to partner with the Government to re-strategise and ensure that agriculture grows the country and gets the sort of focus it deserves

Green said the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is seeking more public-private partnerships, especially in setting up more storage facilities to store produce

“What we are going to look to do, again through public-private partnershipsâ¦ [is] to set up a network of storage facilities, some cold, some may not be, but at the end of the day, facilities in which we can put our produce when there are times of great supply and then redistribute [them],” the minister noted

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

Entornointeligente.com