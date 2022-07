Entornointeligente.com /

Deputy Political Leader of the United Workers Party, Senator Francisca Joseph, has suggested that a stipend be paid to emergency shelter managers and their staff as a means of motivation to them.

She made this suggestion during the Budget Debate for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN290722STIPEND.mp3 Deputy Political Leader of the United Workers Party, Senator Francisca Joseph

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com