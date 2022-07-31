Denzil Wilks | Nutritional care for our young athletes

Entornointeligente.com /

For the purposes of this discourse, we will consider persons in the 12-18 years age category as young athletes. This age group represents possibly the greatest potential in terms of athleticism. The muscles are beginning to develop, and with those, strength and dexterity. In fact, science indicates that both bones and muscles are developing rather rapidly in this phase of growth.

Appetites tend to be almost limitless in this period, hence the critical concern regarding nutrition. With athletes and the typical level of activity, the appetite challenge is even bigger. Hence the need to manage what is a growing phenomenon in all respects.

The natural tendency in middle- and lower-income families is to consume almost everything in sight. Tradition and availability usually dictate the content and variety of food consumed. The rural as against urban residents tend to have differing tastes. What is fortunate is that in the last twenty to thirty years, the increased availability of qualified coaches in schools and communities has allowed for guidance for our athletes as far as their nutritional habits are concerned.

According to a study examining sports nutrition for young athletes, «an ideal diet comprises 45 per cent to 65 per cent carbohydrates, 10 per cent to 30 per cent protein, and 25 per cent to 35 per cent fat». Nutrition provides the source of energy for an athlete to perform an activity. Eating the right food will impact both performance and recovery for both training and competition. Staying optimally hydrated reduces the risk of injury and muscle fatigue, both key markers in sports performance.

WHAT PRO ATHLETES REALLY EAT • Plenty of vegetables, legumes, and fruits.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com