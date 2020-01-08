Denise Richards' Team Denies Report She Had a Months-Long Affair With Brandi Glanville

Entornointeligente.com /

The actress was reportedly confronted about her alleged affair by a ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast member. More A rep for Denise Richards tells ET that the report that she had a relationship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is untrue.

On Wednesday, DailyMail came out with a report that Richards was confronted by one of her current RHOBH castmates about an alleged months-long affair she had with Glanville. The confrontation reportedly occurred while the cast was filming in Rome, Italy, in November. The website’s source claims that Richards told Glanville that she was in an open relationship with her husband, Aaron Phypers, but that wasn’t the case.

Both Bravo, the network that airs the Real Housewives franchise, and Glanville had no comment for ET regarding the report.

ET can confirm that if something did go down between Richards and Glanville, it will play out on season 10 of RHOBH , which will return to Bravo in the first half of this year.

Camille Grammer also responded to the report, tweeting: “The story isn’t true. It may play out this season.. I don’t know? She didn’t do anything with BG.”

Grammer then slammed the main cast members, adding: “I would like to see the diamond holders actually carry a season instead of guests or friends.”

