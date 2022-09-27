Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 79.00 +2.29 +2.99% Brent Crude • 10 mins 86.67 +2.61 +3.10% Murban Crude • 15 mins 86.55 +0.73 +0.85% Natural Gas • 10 mins 6.768 -0.135 -1.96% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.493 +0.109 +4.56% Louisiana Light • 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02% Bonny Light • 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54% Opec Basket • 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78% Mars US • 16 hours 75.06 -2.03 -2.63% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.493 +0.109 +4.56%

Marine • 1 day 83.55 -3.98 -4.55% Murban • 1 day 86.64 -3.21 -3.57% Iran Heavy • 1 day 81.67 -1.10 -1.33% Basra Light • 301 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 1 day 86.34 -0.71 -0.82% Bonny Light • 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54% Girassol • 1 day 86.05 -1.20 -1.38% Opec Basket • 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 54.23 -1.73 -3.09% Western Canadian Select • 8 hours 55.46 -2.03 -3.53% Canadian Condensate • 8 hours 78.86 -2.03 -2.51% Premium Synthetic • 8 hours 77.11 -2.03 -2.57% Sweet Crude • 8 hours 74.26 -2.03 -2.66% Peace Sour • 8 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78% Light Sour Blend • 8 hours 72.26 -2.03 -2.73% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 8 hours 81.21 -2.03 -2.44% Central Alberta • 8 hours 70.56 -2.03 -2.80%

Louisiana Light • 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35% Giddings • 4 days 69.00 -4.25 -5.80% ANS West Coast • 5 days 91.14 +0.59 +0.65% West Texas Sour • 4 days 75.37 -4.20 -5.28% Eagle Ford • 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35% Kansas Common • 35 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 4 days 88.45 -5.37 -5.72%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 35 mins Democrats Propose Buying And Selling Oil To Fund EV Rollout 2 hours Sabotage Suspected At Russia’s Nord Stream Gas Pipelines 4 hours China’s Renewable Energy Buildout Will Boost Copper Demand 6 hours Small Players Are Struggling To Survive In The Booming LNG Market 8 hours Biden Tells Gas Stations To Charge Less For Fuel 16 hours Catastrophic Grid Failure Causing Widespread Blackouts In Nigeria 20 hours U.S. Gasoline Prices Break Losing Streak 21 hours U.S. Fuel Exports Broke Records In The First Half Of 2022 21 hours Natural Gas Prices Continue Plunge As Europe Fills Up Ahead Of Schedule 22 hours Germany Considers Price Caps As Energy Crisis Worsens 23 hours OECD: Ukraine War Will Hurt Global Economy More Than Expected 24 hours Tesla Gigafactory Catches Fire In Germany 1 day The UK Is Reviewing Its Net-Zero Strategy In A Bid To Ensure Energy Security 1 day The U.S. Will Not Use Secondary Sanctions To Enforce A Russian Oil Price Cap 1 day The Rising Risk Of Russian Oil Spills In Scandinavia 1 day Germany Seals Milestone LNG Deal With The UAE 1 day Kurdistan Exported $3.8 Billion Worth Of Oil Over Three Months 4 days Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch 4 days U.S. Is Not Considering Curb On Oil Product Exports: Granholm 4 days UK Still Struggling With Energy Shortages Despite Bringing Coal Plants Back 4 days Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions 4 days Precious Metal Miner Polymetal Plummets After Scrapping Dividend 4 days Meta Platforms Denies Accusations That It Is Censoring Protests In Iran 4 days Russia’s Gas Exports To Europe Drop By 82% In A Year 4 days India’s Russian Coal Imports Set To Stutter 4 days Poland Now Has Enough Natural Gas And Coal Supply For Winter 4 days London Banks Prepare For Possible Blackouts 4 days Libya’s Oil Output Inches Higher Despite Political Tensions 4 days California To Ban Natural Gas Heaters By 2030 4 days Why Removing The UK Fracking Ban May Have Been Pointless 4 days EU Watchdog Proposes A Suspension Of Energy Derivatives Trading 5 days Norway Investigates Mysterious Drone Sightings Near Offshore Oil & Gas Fields 5 days Aluminum Supply Shrinks As Energy Prices Force Smelters To Shutdown 5 days Volkswagen Warns: High Gas Prices Could Impact Car Production 5 days Spain-France Natural Gas Pipeline Boosts Capacity By 18% 5 days 14 Coal Plants Have Come Online Since China Vowed To Pull Overseas Support 5 days Cargo Leaves China For Afghanistan On New Route Bypassing Russia 5 days Borell: EU Will Come Up With New Punitive Measures Against Russia 5 days Russia To Set Higher Oil, Gas Taxes To Plug Budget Deficit 5 days WFP Warns Of «Huge Loss Of Life» As Global Food Crisis Worsens 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 2 days Wind droughts 5 days «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 1 hour Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia’s Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence. 3 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

