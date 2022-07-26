Democracy and us

Entornointeligente.com /

I was ex­plor­ing with rel­a­tives a school of thought where per­haps a monar­chy may have been bet­ter than democ­ra­cy, be­cause it takes away the need to ap­pease sec­tors of a so­ci­ety for their votes and al­lows for fo­cus on that which is best for a na­tion. A high­ly in­tel­li­gent rel­a­tive made the point that in a monar­chy, one is stuck with a leader for life and if that leader is in­ept or evil, that na­tion would have no choice but to live with such in­ep­ti­tude un­til he or she pass­es.

Democ­ra­cy al­lows for one to change such lead­ers. An­oth­er rel­a­tive made the point that democ­ra­cy al­lows for peo­ple to vote for their self-in­ter­est and whether that self-in­ter­est is for the bet­ter­ment of the na­tion or not. The ma­jor­i­ty votes for what they feel is best for them.

That led me to think about Trinidad and To­ba­go and how we vote. Is it more im­por­tant for us to see a leader in place that looks like us, or seems rep­re­sen­ta­tive of our cul­ture ,rather than one who seeks the best in­ter­est of a na­tion? Is hav­ing a po­lit­i­cal­ly ap­point­ed job, or re­ceiv­ing po­lit­i­cal ben­e­fits more im­por­tant than up­grad­ing the na­tion­al in­fra­struc­ture and gov­ern­men­tal man­age­ment struc­ture? If my rel­a­tive is cor­rect and peo­ple vote for their own self-in­ter­est, then one may ask at what point is the in­ter­est of the com­mu­ni­ty, or the na­tion, giv­en con­sid­er­a­tion? The like­ly con­clu­sion may be that such con­sid­er­a­tion is giv­en on­ly af­ter the per­son­al need is ful­filled.

If, in fact, the peo­ple of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s de­sire to elect some­one of their so­cial, cul­tur­al, or racial sect is more im­por­tant than elect­ing one with na­tion­al ob­jec­tives ben­e­fi­cial to most, then at what point would na­tion­al is­sues be se­ri­ous­ly ad­dressed? Re­al­is­ti­cal­ly, in a coun­try where ho­mo­ge­neous ex­is­tence is ab­sent, sec­tar­i­an vot­ing can­not al­low for na­tion­al is­sues to be the de­ter­min­ing fac­tor for one’s vot­ing choic­es un­til and un­less oth­er mat­ters of per­son­al in­ter­est are af­fect­ed.

Those is­sues are present now and now is the time to look be­yond the sect and seek lead­er­ship that of­fers a path away from sec­tar­i­an tem­po­rary self-sat­is­fac­tion. At what point would the peo­ple get fed up and sick of see­ing our youths ly­ing in pud­dles of blood from in­creas­ing gun vi­o­lence. When would walk­ing the na­tion’s streets safe­ly take prece­dence over tem­po­rary gov­ern­ment projects that are meant to fund sup­port for the next elec­tion? When would the good peo­ple come for­ward in droves and elect lead­ers of in­tegri­ty and com­pe­tence? Will there ever be a time when one’s fam­i­ly fu­ture, one’s com­mu­ni­ty, one’s coun­try takes prece­dence over one’s de­sire to feel em­pow­ered by see­ing one’s sect in of­fice?

I do not know the an­swer, but I know that for eco­nom­ic de­vel­op­ment, in­fra­struc­ture im­prove­ment, safe­ty in our com­mu­ni­ties, food se­cu­ri­ty and mod­ern ed­u­ca­tion to take cen­tre stage, one must find a way to look be­yond sect and be­yond self­ish gains.

God bless our na­tion.

