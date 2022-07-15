Democracy and National Unity Day resonates from Türkiye to US

Entornointeligente.com /

Tribute is offered in memory of those who paid the ultimate price for their nation’s freedom, while honouring the bravery and courage that foiled a terrorist coup plot. Across the nation, Turkish citizens and public officials took part in memorial activities commemorating martyrs who lost their lives during the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

The defeated coup was orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), headed by U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen, leaving 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

ISTANBUL – The memorial museum, located next to the July 15 Martyrs Bridge immortalises the people’s resistance on the fateful night. (Ali Atmaca / AA) ISTANBU – JULY 15: The museum includes a wall of remembrance, and other exhibits taken from the night of the failed coup including cars mangled by tanks, and the phone used by Türkiye’s President Erdogan calling on the public to defend their democracy. (Hakan Nural / AA) ISTANBUL – JULY 15 : An aerial view of people visiting the July 15 Memorial Museum during the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day in Türkiye to mark the sixth anniversary of July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt by terrorist group FETO. (Ali Atmaca / AA) Coastal police also marked the occasion in sight of the iconic July 15 Martyrs Bridge where armoured vehicles and putschists killed no less than 34 people.

ISTANBUL- JULY 15: Coastal police carried out a small performance marking the day, watched on both sides of the Istanbul Strait. (Ali Atmaca / AA) DOHA, QATAR – JULY 15: Just past midnight, the Al Jaber twin towers displayed Qatar and Türkiye’s flag in solidarity with Türkiye’s people and nation. (Serdar Bıtmez / AA) ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN – JULY 15: A «National Unity and Democracy Day» celebration held at Türkiye’s embassy in Islamabad is attended by Pakistani National Assembly President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and a host of diplomats from Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus. (Muhammed Semih Ugurlu / AA) Across Türkiye, service members and civilians alike flocked to cemeteries to pay their respects to former colleagues and loved ones.

SANLIURFA, Türkiye – JULY 15: Service members visit the grave of Mustafa Direkli, where they laid carnations on his place of rest. (Muslum Etgu / AA) IZMIR, Türkiye: The Denizli cemetery received a stream of visitors paying their respects to police and military martyrs from July 15. (Denizli Valiliği / AA) The Governor of Canakkale Province in Türkiye, İlhami Aktaş, lays down a wreath at the Atatürk Monument, on the occasion of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day. (Burak Akay / AA) In New York City, ads called for an end to FETO terrorism, while celebrating the victory of democracy among Turkish citizens abroad.

NEW YORK, USA – JULY 15: Organised by the Turkish-American Steering Committee (TASC), ads were seen around the city raising awareness and calling for an end to terrorism. (Tayfun Coşkun / AA) NEW YORK, USA – JULY 15: A mobile ad makes its way through the Times Square intersection in New York City. (Tayfun Coşkun / AA) Following Friday prayers, mosques also lead group prayers for the souls of the departed and the nation's safety and prosperity.

ISTANBUL- JULY 15: Collective prayers for July 15’s martyrs were held in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque before Friday prayers. (Arife Karakum / AA) EDIRNE – JULY 15: A Friday prayer congregation joined in supplication for the dearly departed. (Ogün Kurkan / AA) KONYA – JULY 15: Children wave flags during a bicycle rally organised in Konya, central Türkiye. (Serhat Çetinkaya / AA) Source: TRT World

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com