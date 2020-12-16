National Rugby Union Players Join Bobsleigh Team

Entornointeligente.com /

National rugby union players Dyneal Fessal and Matthew Wilson are the newest recruits to Jamaica‘s bobsleigh team as they look to help the nation qualify for the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022. President of the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, Nelson “Chris” Stokes has confidence in the duo to excel in the sport based on their ability from rugby. Jamaica is also aiming to compete in the North American Cup to prepare for the Olympic qualifiers. Jamaica has competed in the sport of bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics seven times starting in 1988 in Calgary, Canada.

