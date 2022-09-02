Delta Issues US$6 Billion In Refunds Due To Disruptions In 2020

Entornointeligente.com /

US airline Delta says it issued US$6 billion in refunds due to flight disruptions from 2020 to this year. Twenty per cent of these refunds were made this year. Chief Executive Officer of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian, says the value equates to 11 million tickets. The Federal Aviation Administration earlier this month disclosed that in May, Delta’s disruptions included pilots missing 19,985 days due to sickness. That was up 45 per cent from 13,786 days in May 2019. Delta also reported that in May its flight attendants missed 43,908 days due to sickness, up 23 per cent.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com