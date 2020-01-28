Delta agent has uplifting message after Kobe Bryant's death: Loved ones 'need to hear from you'

Entornointeligente.com /

A Delta Air Lines employee had a comforting and inspirational message for passengers headed to Los Angeles after basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash .

Eight others , including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna , also died in the crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday afternoon.

In a video posted by Arye Sufrin on Twitter , a Delta airport customer service agent at New York’s JFK Airport, who says she’s working to board a flight to Los Angeles, aimed to lift people up after the shocking news .

“It wasn’t an easy day, but just know that we’re here with you and know that you have your life,” she said.

“So if there’s someone you haven’t spoken today, call them. If there’s someone you haven’t reached out to in a while, call them. Don’t text,” she continued. “We got to pick the phone up. … Cause they need to hear from you more than ever.”

She went on: “We might have lost something great – a legend – but remember the spirit is still with us always.”

The Delta employee said she worked late that day because she works the L.A. flights, and “I had to do every single L.A. flight today from my heart.”

Sufrin’s message on Twitter called out the employee’s positive message. “Hey @Delta, please hire more people like this Delta Rep whose contagious positivity make it more enjoyable to fly,” Sufrin wrote.

The airline praised the agent’s attitude.

“We love seeing Delta people use kindness and positivity to take care of our customers in heartfelt ways,” Delta spokesperson Lisa Hellerstedt told USA TODAY.

