Deliveryman killed in St Andrew crash

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a motor car at the intersection of Olivier and Constant Spring roads in St Andrew, Thursday afternoon.

The unidentified man is said to be a food delivery worker.

The accident occurred about 1:25 p.m.

An eyewitness told The Gleaner that the motorcyclist was heading down Constant Spring Road, in the direction of Half-Way Tree, and collided with the motor car that was turning on to Olivier Road from the opposite direction.

The police are now on the scene trying to control the traffic at the busy intersection.

