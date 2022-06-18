Delegates praise AICE 2022’s networking opportunities

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

SEVERAL BUSINESS operators who attended this week’s eighth Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE) 2022 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, are praising it for the networking opportunities it has opened as Jamaica’s first major conference following the COVID-19 pandemic.

AICE 2022, held from June 13 to 17, was hosted by the World Free Zones Organisation (World FZO), in association with the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority, under the theme: ‘Zones, your partner for resilience, sustainability, and prosperity’.

It was also being held in conjunction with the first annual Global Alliance of Special Economic Zones Conference.

The first three days of the event saw the approximately 1,055 registered delegates visiting booths strategically erected at the convention centre for business networking and exhibition of products and services, with the last two days being reserved for business-to-business meetings and tours of Jamaica’s special economic zones and other investment opportunities.

