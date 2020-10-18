Moses makes Spartak Moscow bow

Entornointeligente.com /

Victor Moses made his Spartak Moscow debut as his new team defeated Khimki 3-2 on Saturday.

Moses joined the People’s Team on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Thursday and was immediately drafted into Dominic Tedesco’s team for Saturday’s clash.

The 29-year-old replaced Nail Umyarov in the 55th minute for his maiden appearance in the Russian Premier League and his introduction inspired Spartak Moscow to fight back from a goal deficit as they scored three goals within 20 minutes.

Aleksandr Kokorin cancelled out Reziuan Mirzov’s opener for Khimki from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, and goals from Ezequiel Ponce and Jordan Larsson in the 63rd and 77th minutes respectively fired Spartak Moscow to a 3-1 lead

READ ALSO How Moses turned down Chelsea‘s offer to raise Spartak’s hopes In the closing stages of the game, Nigeria left-back Bryan Idowu reduced the deficit for the hosts with his first goal in the Russian Premier League in almost four years

The victory means that Spartak Moscow are now level on 24 points with league leaders Zenit St Petersburg after 11 matches

Moses will be looking forward to a possible first start for Spartak when they visit second division club Yenisey for their Russian Cup match on Wednesday

The Chelsea loanee called time on his international career with the Super Eagles after Nigeria’s exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup

